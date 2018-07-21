American Girl Benefit Sale

8830 N. Greenview Drive, Middleton

Important Sale Information

Ticket purchasing information will be provided via email and on the American Girl Benefit Sale Facebook page, on February 16, 2018. 

Saturday Sale tickets will be priced at $8 per person; Sunday Markdown Sale tickets for entry times between 8–9 a.m. will be priced at $20 per person. Sunday Markdown Sale tickets for entry after 9 a.m. will be free and distributed on-site. Taxes and processing fees may apply to ticket purchases.

The American Girl Benefit Sale information page on the Madison Children's Museum website has been updated with day-of-sale procedure information. Please review this page as you plan your 2018 benefit sale trip.

8830 N. Greenview Drive, Middleton
