media release: We are holding a special edition of Ask the Trainer with Jorge Melara of Divine K9 on June 6!

Does your dog need better leash manners? Do they pull? Lunge at other dogs? Try to run away? Or are they just difficult to manage in general?

Jorge Melara of Divine K9 will be doing a leash manners edition of Ask the Trainer. Includes valuable advice and a free harness fitting.

It's Saturday, June 6 from 1pm-4pm. Please sign up for a 30 minute appointment here. It's $20 for 30 minutes and it all goes to Underdog Pet Rescue. Cash preferred. Plus, bdf matches the amount raised!

In addition to this, Jorge is running a special training rate of 50% off an hour of training when you turn in your prong collar and/or electronic collar. There are fear free and pain free harnesses that work better to manage your dog. You can contact Jorge for training: Jorge@divinek-9.com or 646-245-1162.