Association for Talent Development

press release: Building Your Speaking Credentials

Thursday, August 15, 2019: Networking: 1:30 - 2:00; presentation 2:00 - 4:00 PM, South Central Library System, 4610 S Biltmore Ln., Madison, WI 53718

FREE for members! $10 for Guests

Overview:

Want to be a speaker but don't know how to get selected? Not sure where to start to begin speaking? Want to move to the national level? This panel presentation will help you build a plan to start speaking at local events with an eye to speaking at national events. We will talk about why this is an important aspect of your career development, and the nuts and bolts of how to make it a reality.

Presenters:

Amy Lins, Sarah Gibson, Alicia Steindorf