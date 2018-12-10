Association for Talent Development
Ale Asylum 2002 Pankratz St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Please join us for a casual networking event at Ale Asylum on Monday, December 10, from 4-7 pm. Bring two non-perishable food items and the first drink is on us! Festive holiday attire is strongly encouraged. Brewery tour to start at 4 pm with happy hour to follow at 5 pm. RSVP ASAP as tour space is limited. Donated food items will go to the River Food Pantry located at 2201 Darwin Rd, Madison.
Ale Asylum 2002 Pankratz St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
