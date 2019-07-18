Association for Talent Development

press release: Disrupting Leadership - How to be a Great leader & Your Authentic Self at the Same Time

Thursday, July 18, 2019: Networking: 1:30 - 2:00; 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Covance Laboratories, 3301 Kinsman Blvd. Park in visitor parking spots near parking ramp, entrance off Pierstorff St.

FREE for members! $10 for Guests

Being your authentic self is often the most powerful way to lead. There is no law that you have to lead in a specific way. What we've learned in our own 50 years of executive leadership experiences, in addition to 11 years of coaching, is that there is no style better suited to your success than being your authentic self.

Whether your style is kind and caring, or a little rough around the edges, as long as your skin is comfortable, you might as well work from a position of strength.

That is not, of course, to say that any behavior goes! That will be true forever. Even a rough around the edges person can care about their people, talk in a way that shows it, and use caring confrontation. And even a really nice person can care about their people, expect accountability, and use caring confrontation.

We'll show you how these seemingly conflicting comments are really nothing more than the leadership skills you implement, and any way you do it can be fine.

Presenters:

Emily Bissen & Susan Thomson

ActionCOACH of Madison