Association for Talent Development

press release: Relax and unwind after your daily grind. ATD MAC wants to give back to you by providing you a low-key cookout and fun event. We’ll provide the food, games and drinks. You bring the smiles and fun! Come rain or shine. We have a shelter reserved at the Token Creek Park.

Book Swap: We're going to trying something new - a training & development book swap. Bring along any books you'd like to share with ATD-MAC members and we'll facilitate a swap of resources. It's a great way to find new resources, chat with your colleagues about their favorite resources, and pass along a book or two that you've already read. Share the book love!

Questions? Shoot us an email. ATD-MAC admin@atdmac.org