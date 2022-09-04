media release: BlueStem Jazz presents Atomic

Atomic has held a position at the forefront of the Scandinavian and European contemporary jazz scene for nearly 20 years, earning widespread acclaim for creating a completely unique and identifiable sound that seamlessly merges the American and European free jazz traditions. Nobody can combine jazz, improvisation and ideas from classical contemporary music in as spontaneous and memorable a way as this band. The compositions, by Håvard Wiik and Fredrik Ljungkvist, are typical Atomic: thoughtfully constructed melodies alternate with explosive passages by way of fast, unexpected changes.

Late 2018 they released Pet Variations with compositions by Edgar Varese, Olivier Messiaen, Steve Lacy, Jimmy Giuffre, Jan Garbarek and Brian Wilson - to name a few.

Accomplished, inventive, superb in live performance. No praise too high for the band. Pet Variations has in abundance what so much contemporary jazz lacks - power, passion, originality and genuine musical excitement (Stuart Nicholson, Jazzwise)

Sound: https://atomicjazz.bandcamp.com/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkihykwYkhc