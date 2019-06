press release: Tour and potluck dinner at 15673 Apple Grove Church Rd, Argyle. This 200-acre property features more than 50 acres of restored, high-diversity prairie, as well as restored wetland and riparian habitat along the Mud Branch of the Pecatonica River. Tour starts at 6:30pm, and is followed by a potluck dinner (grilled food will be provided). Free and open to the public. More info at www.bluemounds.org