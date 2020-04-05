CANCELED: Beethoven Piano Competition Winners

Annual UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and the Chancellor’s directive to cancel events of more than 50 people until at least April 10, the School of Music is canceling a number of concerts, including: UW Jazz Orchestra with Sun Prairie High School Jazz I Ensemble (3/11), Wisconsin Brass Quintet (3/11), UW Concert Band (3/29), Concerto Competition Concert (April 5). For other concerts and recitals, check the website regularly for any updates. We will do everything possible to reschedule and to keep you informed. Thank you for your understanding. For more information on the campus response to COVID-9, see the website.