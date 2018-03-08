press release: 10th Annual Bioethics Symposium: “Follow the Money: Ethical Dilemmas in High-Cost Medicine”

Thursday, March 8, 2018, 1-5:30pm, HLSC 1306 (Live stream will also be available)

Join us for an afternoon of debate, discussion and presentations with national and local speakers including:

· “An American Sickness: How Healthcare became Big Business” Elisabeth Rosenthal, MD (Drawn from her 2017 NYT Bestseller book)

· “Are Physicians Paid Too Much?” Dean Baker, PhD and Elisabeth Rosenthal, MD

· “High Deductibles and ‘Financial Toxicity’: Ethical Limits to Patient Advocacy” Alyna T. Chien, MD, MS and Yousuf Zafar, MD

Presented by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and the Department of Medical History and Bioethics, this event is free and open to students, faculty, health care providers and the community. Seating is general admission.

Students: With approval from the clerkship directors, Madison-based 4th-year students will be excused from all clinical duties with the expectation that you will attend the symposium.

The complete list of speakers and topics will be available at: https://www.med.wisc.edu/ bioethics-symposium/

Live webcast will be available at: www.live.videos.med.wisc.edu