Bird & Nature Outings

press release: Third Sunday every month year round at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave Rainbow Shelter by Warner Pond. Outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear a face mask, comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring insect repellant and binoculars or a camera if you have one! Post your pictures and comments on the Wild Warner Facebook Page! Bird and Nature Outings at Warner Park the 3rd Sunday every month are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Madison Audubon and Wild Warner. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the Wild Warner Facebook page for updates and more information and suggestions for Self-Guided walks and Volunteer Activities. Contact 608-698-0104.

July 19: "Explore New Tree Plantings" - Join Master Naturalist Tim Nelson for a Guided Walk on Sunday July 19, 1:30pm, wear a mask and maintain safe social distance.

The Wild Warner friends group helps Madison Parks plant native Wisconsin Oaks and other trees at Warner Park that add beauty and provide food and shelter for hundreds of native insect, bird and wildlife species. Take a Guided Walk with Tim Nelson on Sunday July 19 1pm to look at new trees planted in the last 5 years, or see the Wild Warner Facebook Page for a map and information and take a Self-Guided Walk any day in July. How are the new trees doing? What kinds of nature restoration are being done in Warner Park? How can volunteers help?

Can't make it on July 19? Take a Self Guided Walk at Warner Park Any Day in July to Look at New Tree Plantings.