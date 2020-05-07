press release: Dress your best and get ready to yell BINGO! NewBridge Madison is gearing up for its 6th annual Black Tie Bingo Fundraiser. The event combines two things Wisconsinites love: Bingo and helping others. Money raised will assist with NewBridge Madison’s mission, which is to empower older adults to access affordable resources, maintain their health, safety, independence and community connection.

When: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 6:00-9:00 pm, Monona Terrace Grand Ballroom

The event is for adults of all ages to raise money for the older adults in our community. The cost is $50 Friend of NewBridge ticket, $100 Individual ticket or $750 for a reserved table of 8. The ticket includes dinner and auction. Bingo cards are $5/1 card per game or $20/5 cards per game. You can purchase as many packs as you like. The prize for each bingo game is $100. The night begins with a social and cash bar.

Would you like more information? Contact Ruth Hellenbrand (608) 512-0000 Ext. 3012.

Would you like to be a sponsor? Contact Jim Krueger (608) 512-0000 Ext. 3005.