Hosted by the Southern Wisconsin Bluegrass Music Association Inc.

The Beginning Bluegrass Jam is held on Tuesday nights, (except fifth Tuesdays) beginning at 7PM at Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S. Mills St. A $5 donation for the instructor will be collected.

On the 1st Tuesday each month Scott Baumann will host the beginner bluegrass jam starting at 7:00 pm. Email Jim at thumbpik@charter.net or Scott at sbaumann66@gmail.com

On the 2nd Tuesday each month Chris Powers will lead the advanced beginner jam. Email cpowers@chorus.net

On the 3rd Tuesday each month Ellis Bauman & Dave Nance will take turns facilitating the beginner jam starting at 7:00 pm. Email Ellis at ellisbau@aol.com or Dave at dave.nance@charter.net

On the 4th Tuesday each month Rich Schwartz will facilitate the beginner jam starting at 7:00 pm. Email rwschwartz@aol.com