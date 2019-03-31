press release: Doors: 1:30pm; show: 2:00pm.$5 per person / $20 per family. All Ages.

Families and lovers of great music are invited to sing, dance, and have a fabulous time at Boogie For Bernie's. Popular local musician and beloved choir teacher Anthony Cao will join kids on stage in a karoke-style kiddie cabaret. Children choose their favorite songs, ballads, and movie scores (hello, "Let It Go"!) and Anthony provides the musical accompaniment as they sing. In addition to the singing and dancing there will be face painting, a photo booth, raffle, and silent auction. Boogie For Bernie's is a fundraiser for Bernie's Place, a Madison childcare center providing loving, child-centered care since 1972.