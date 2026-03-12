media release:

The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present:

"Less Sweet But Still Flowing: Maple Syrup and Climate Change”

Wed., April 1 (no foolin’!), 7 pm, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison

Presented by Scott Hershberger

Maple syrup production is a Wisconsin tradition, and in 2025 the Badger State became the third-leading state by production volume. But climate change presents a variety of challenges to maple syrup producers. Join us to learn about how maple syrup is made; how changes like warmer winters, less winter snow pack, and more deer are affecting maple syrup production; and how producers are adapting their forest management and syrup-making practices to be resilient. Maple syrup provides a great example of a local food that can be produced in a way that is both environmentally and economically sustainable, even in the face of climate change.

This meeting is free and open-to-the public. For more information, see chewwisconsin.com.

Presenter Scott Hershberger is a science communicator who focuses on advancing local climate solutions. He is the Forestry Communications Specialist in the UW-Madison Extension Forestry & Wildlife Program. Scott and his colleagues empower family woodland owners to steward their forests sustainably. Scott’s writing has been published by Scientific American, TED-Ed, SciShow, and other outlets. Connect with Extension Forestry at go.wisc.edu/forestry and learn more about Scott at scott-hershberger.com.