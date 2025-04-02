media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present:

“The Deliciouser" By Michelle Oyamada

7 pm, Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI

Michelle Oyamada, co-owner of The Deliciouser, will share the origin story of this Madison, Wisconsin-based company. It opened in the fall of 2020 as a small-batch, chef-curated spice blending business and in January of 2023 evolved to include a restaurant, bar and retail space. Michelle will relay how The Deliciouser has developed its product line and provided opportunities in the community. She'll also bring product samples to smell and taste.

The Deliciouser’s mission is to invite guests into their kitchen either in person or through our online store, where they share stories, recipes and techniques for cooking with one-of-a-kind spices. The Deliciouser spice blends are now shipping nationwide to cooks of all levels from the culinary curious to the well-seasoned.

This meeting is free and open to the public. For more info, visit https://www.chewwisconsin.com/