media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present:

“Food System Transformation as a Response to Climate Change”

Presented by Michelle Miller

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 7:00 pm, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI 53704

This presentation is free and open to the public

The world is organizing around food system transformation as an urgent response to climate change. The United Nations Climate Change Conference (known as COP 27) that was held in November 2023 brought together NGOs to discuss what it means to de-carbonize our food systems in the context of just transitions. But what does that mean for Wisconsin? Several projects are in the works to regionalize food systems, perennialize agriculture where possible, create opportunities to negotiate trade offs, and improve communication between our farmers, processers, retailers and restaurants. Most recently, Wisconsin received $28 million from USDA to support capital improvements to our infrastructure and the expected deluge of proposals is testament to the need for infrastructure to create space for our entrepreneurial spirit to emerge. This talk will lay out some of the major food system transformation efforts in play and discuss concerns for our food systems.

Michelle Miller works as a practicing economic anthropologist engaged in participatory action research on food systems. She has worked on food systems issues since co-authoring the Cornucopia Report on Wisconsin’s Food System as a UW student in 1982. She worked in state government and for World Wildlife Fund, as well as on farms, as a private chef and for restaurants, before working at the UW’s research center for sustainable agriculture, the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. Current projects focus on agriculture of the middle and regional food economies, food distribution and supply networks, Smart Foodsheds, resiliency and climate change.

Michelle was born and raised in Wisconsin, a third generation Farmers Union member and a graduate of the Farmers Union Youth program. She is an active member of multiple cooperatives meeting health, banking, housing and grocery needs. Michelle spent almost two decades studying Great Lakes ethnobotany with Keewaydinoquay, a Michigan Anishinaabe Elder. In addition to spending time in northern forests, Michelle enjoys dancing, water sports, biking, poetry, and frequenting museums. She lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

For more info, see the CHEW website: www.chewwisconsin.com/