media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) presents: “Wisconsin is Cranberry Country”

Wed., Dec. 3, 2025, 7 pm

Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St, Madison

Speaker: Allison Jonjak

As a cranberry outreach specialist with the UW-Madison Division of Extension, Allison Jonjak is tasked with keeping a tight feedback loop between cranberry researchers and cranberry growers in Wisconsin. Delivering research-based information to growers, while assisting researchers in developing programs rooted in the challenges growers face today, ensures success for growers and researchers alike. In tonight’s presentation, Jonjak explores how Wisconsin’s marshes shaped the cranberry, and how the cranberry has shaped our state. This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, visit chewwisconsin.com.

Allison Jonjak grew up on a cranberry marsh in northern Wisconsin and has worked in precision agriculture with row crop farmers across the U.S. and Canada.