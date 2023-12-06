media release: Dec. 6, 2023, 7 pm: “The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook: “History, Recipes and Stories,” presented by Terese Allen.

Our speaker will be in person at the Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa, Madison) and Zoom (see access info below).

Terese Allen’s fourteenth cookbook celebrates of one of the county’s most renowned farmers markets with some 125 recipes that give local ingredients an international spin. Featuring a history of Madison’s 50-plus year market, a foreword by James Beard award winner Chef Tory Miller and a gorgeous array of color photos, it’s also a warm-hearted salute to the vendors, shoppers and chefs who make the nation’s largest producers-only farmers’ market an important “third-place” community venue. In tonight’s presentation, Terese explores the origins of and stories from the market that revitalized downtown Madison, helped area agriculture flourish and changed the character of food culture in the region.

CHEW co-founder Terese Allen has been called Wisconsin’s “premier food writer” and “the keeper of our culinary heritage.” Her columns have run in Edible Madison, Edible Door, Isthmus, Wisconsin Trails, and elsewhere, and her books include The Flavor of Wisconsin, The Flavor of Wisconsin for Kids, Fresh Market Wisconsin, Wisconsin Local Foods Journal, and The Ovens of Brittany Cookbook. A former chef, Terese is co-founder and a longtime leader of the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), former food editor of Organic Valley, and past president of REAP Food Group. She divides her time between Madison and Washington Island.

To attend the meeting via Zoom, go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89025677531?pwd=Q21NZzUvSUFaTUxTak9KMTQ5a2pxQT09

Meeting ID: 890 2567 7531

Passcode: 103933