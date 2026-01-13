Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present: “Hard Cider: Ancient to Present Times

Wed., Feb. 4, 7 pm, Goodman Community Center, 149 E. Waubesa St., Madison

Presented by Walker Fanning

Hidden Cave Cidery founder and owner Walker Fanning will discuss the history of apples and cider making. Topics will include ancient apples, how apples have moved across the earth, trends in apple breeding and more.

Walker Fanning grew up on the west side of Madison and graduated from UW Madison with a degree in agronomy. After college, he worked as the orchard manager at a small farm south of Madison that featured antique apple varieties. Here, Walker had his first taste of hard cider and developed a passion for apple growing. In 2018, Walker decided to start his own cidery with a promise to support Wisconsin agriculture. For more info, visit hiddencavecidery.com.

This meeting is free, open-to-the public and in-person only (no Zoom). For more information, see chewwisconsin.com.

