media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) presents: “Around the World in Four Glasses of Wine”

Wed., March 4, 7 pm, Goodman Community Center, 149 E. Waubesa St., Madison

Presented by Molly Moran

Travel through history and around the globe through four wines that help tell the story of where wine came from and where it's headed. Molly Moran, owner of Table Wine in Madison, will take you back in time to when wine was first created and then through the years as it spread across the world. She'll focus on the future of wine, including women and minorities in the industry, and her own wine business in the Atwood neighborhood, while featuring a few essential wines to know.

This meeting is free and open-to-the public. For more information, see chewwisconsin.com.

Molly Moran found herself at a friend’s house with a fantastic dinner and no more wine. “If only there were a place we could walk to and get good wine,” someone lamented. Right then, she decided she could open such a place. After years in restaurants and wine retail, Moran opened Table Wine in 2015. She curates a wine selection that is both budget-friendly and exciting, whether for a bottle to take home or a glass in her wine bar.