Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin

media release: “From Grain to Glass: J. Henry Bourbon and Rye”

Presenter: Evan Ackers of J. Henry & Sons Hand-Crafted Bourbon and Rye

J. Henry & Sons Hand-Crafted Bourbon and Rye owes its genesis to a family’s dedication and its response to the farm crisis of the 1980s. Rather than lose their heritage farm, Joe Henry sought an alternative: to produce bourbon and return to growing an heirloom red corn developed at the University of Wisconsin in 1939. Unique to the J. Henry & Sons’ product line is the use of this red corn as well as farm-grown wheat and rye in its mash bill.

Evan Ackers is Madison Market Manager for J. Henry & Sons. Prior to his work with the distillery, Evan was bar and general manager at Madison's Bar Corallini before moving to Milwaukee to open the new Food Fight restaurant, Il Cervo.

This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, see https://www.chewwisconsin.com/ .