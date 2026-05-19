media release:

The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present:

"Apron Strings: Our Ties That Bind"

Wed, June 3, 7 pm

Goodman Community Center (Ironworks Bldg.), 149 Waubesa St., Madison.

The apron, while a functional and practical garment, enjoys significance culturally when identified with a profession, their ubiquity in our home kitchens, and with the individuals who wear or have worn them. A former, but long-running traveling exhibit (the "Apron Chronicles") encouraged visitors to share stories of their aprons. For this interactive, we invite attendees to bring and wear an apron and to share stories of the apron or aprons you keep, use and treasure. The event will also feature a virtual compilation of aprons collected and archived by the Wisconsin Historical Society, and a short presentation by CHEW treasurer Char Thompson about the history of aprons. Additionally we will have a number of donated aprons to give away ... though donations in support of CHEW would be greatly appreciated!