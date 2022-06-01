Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin

media release: “You Say ‘Tomato,’ I Say ‘Solanum Lycopersicum’: What Systematics Reveals about Edible Plants”

Presentation by Alison Mahoney

Naming and classifying plants is an ancient practice. Tonight's speaker is retired biology professor Alison Mahoney, whose PhD in Botany emphasized systematics, the study of the diversification of living forms, both past and present, and the relationships among living things through time. Alison will explore the entwined histories of plant systematics, botanic gardens, and edible and medicinal plants.

Alison Mahoney grew up in the Bay Area of California. She can’t remember a time when she wasn’t interested in plants and gardening. She earned a BS in Art at UW-Oshkosh in 1976 and started a graphic design and typesetting business in San Francisco in about 1980. Ten years later she and her husband, Tim, moved to Madison, where Alison earned a PhD in Botany with an emphasis in Systematics. In 1999, Alison took a job at Minnesota State University-Mankato teaching biology and plant science courses. She retired in 2016, whereupon she and Tim moved back to Madison. Alison keeps her botanical skills honed by volunteering at the Wisconsin State Herbarium.

