media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)present:

"What Willie Wonka Didn't Tell Us About Wonderful Chocolate: History, Cultivation, Processing, Tempering, Types, Techniques and Tasting Notes"

A presentation by Joey Goldthorpe

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm

Goodman Community Center, Ironworks Bldg, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison

Joey Goldthorpe’s first job, at 14 years old, was being the “donut girl” in a local grocery store bakery; she worked there throughout high school making all the desserts. After getting a bachelor's degree in psychology at UW Madison, she traveled around all 48 lower states, working in five more bakeries, including one that specialized in cheesecake in Albuquerque and a European style wedding cake bakery in Portland, Oregon. Joey loved making sweet treats but also wanted to pursue other interests, so she got a veterinary degree and then practiced as a veterinarian in Oregon for 20 years. Now, back in Madison to be closer to loved ones, she has also returned to her first passion, and today works as a chocolatier at Infusion Chocolates hand-crafting truffles, bars and drinking chocolates.

This meeting is free and open to the public. For more info, visit https://www.chewwisconsin.com/