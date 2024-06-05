media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present: “Cultivating Health & Well-being in School Gardens"

In addition to being vibrant outdoor learning environments, school gardens can support the overall health well-being of children in important ways. Join us to hear stories and learn about the many benefits of garden-based learning and the growing school garden movement.

This presentation is free and open to the public. For more info, see: www.chewwisconsin.com/

Nathan Kennard Larson (he/him) has worked in the fields of garden- and nature-based education for the past 25 years. He currently serves on the teaching faculty and as co-chair of Landscape and Urban Studies in the Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture at UW-Madison. His teaching practice and courses focus on community-based learning, school garden and outdoor classroom co-design, community food systems, and well-being in urban nature. He helped establish the Wisconsin School Garden Network and School Garden Support Organization Network, and is the author of Teaching in Nature's Classroom: Principles of Garden-Based Education.