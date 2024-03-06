media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present:

“An Evening of Everything Butter," by Gina Mode and Ben Ullerup Mathers

Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 7:00 pm.

This meeting will be held in person at the Goodman Center, 143 Waubesa Street, Madison

Join Gina Mode and Ben Ullerup Mathers, Wisconsin licensed butter makers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research, for an evening of everything butter. Churn the pages of butter’s long and storied history and uncover bog butter and fascinating lore plus the unique history of butter making in Wisconsin, the Dairy State. The presentation will include some only-in-Wisconsin topics such as the Oleo Margarine War, the prohibition against serving margarine at public eating places as a substitute for butter, and the requirement that all butter for retail sale be graded. Discover butter’s place in Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion-dollar dairy sector and the significant contributions of the UW to Wisconsin’s dairy industry. Delve into what butter is, how it is made, some of the different types, and how to store it to keep it at its delicious best. Bring your appetite for butter knowledge!

Gina Mode, assistant coordinator, Cheese Industry & Applications Group: Gina's love of the dairy industry began when she was raised on a fifth-generation family dairy farm. Gina has degrees in food science and business administration, and holds licenses as a Wisconsin Butter Grader, Buttermaker, Cheese Grader and Cheesemaker. As a member of the Cheese Industry and Applications Group at UW-Madison's Center for Dairy Research, she works closely with butter and cheese brokers, ingredient suppliers and manufacturers. Gina is involved with everything from butter and cheese research trials and troubleshooting to short course instruction and outreach efforts. She has served as a technical judge for a variety of county, state, national and international cheese contests.

Ben Ullerup Mathers, research cheesemaker, Cheese Industry & Applications Group: Ben's interest in fermentation and food production led him from software development to cheesemaking. He discovered a love for the art, science and culture of cheesemaking while working with several award-winning Wisconsin cheesemakers. Ben is thrilled that his thirst for dairy knowledge and experience brought him to the Center for Dairy Research, where he sees knowledge and passion come together to advance the dairy industry. Ben coordinates CDR’s Specialty Cheese Program and has degrees in Computer Science and Chinese, and holds Wisconsin Buttermaker and Cheesemaker licenses. He particularly enjoys working with buttermakers and cheesemakers to develop new specialty products.

For more info, see the CHEW website: www.chewwisconsin.com/