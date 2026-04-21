Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin

media release: “American Bacon: A Food Phenomenon"

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm Presenter: Mark A. Johnson

Location: Goodman Community Center (Ironworks Building) 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI

In his new book, American Bacon: The History of a Food Phenomenon, Mark A. Johnson asks (and answers) a seemingly simple question: How has bacon overcome centuries of religious prohibition, cultural contempt, and dietary advice to become a twenty-first-century culinary and cultural powerhouse? Through the stories of American bacon producers, like Wisconsin’s Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Johnson tells the story of bacon in the American gastroimagination. Since the 1930s, Nueske’s and others, like Benton’s Bacon in Tennessee, have continued to make bacon despite the Great Depression, the campaign against saturated fat, and the fear of chemicals like nitrates and nitrites. For Johnson, bacon’s story from “most dangerous food in the supermarket” to pop culture and gastronomic phenomenon reflects the cultural values of a nation.

This meeting is free and open-to-the public. For more information, see chewwisconsin.com.

MARK A. JOHNSON, from Milwaukee, earned a PhD in history from the University of Alabama. Previously, he earned an MA from the University of Maryland and BA from Purdue University. He currently teaches at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is the author of An Irresistible History of Alabama Barbecue: From Wood Pit to White Sauce and Rough Tactics: Black Performance in Political Spectacle, 1877-1932.