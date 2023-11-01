Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin

media release: November 1, 2023, 7 pm: “When a Cell Biologist becomes a Culinary Travel Expert,” presented by Joan Peterson & Susan Peterson Chwae of EatSmart food travel guides.

Our speakers will be in person at the Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa, Madison) and Zoom (see access info below).

It was a big jump in careers from doing postdoctoral research in cell biology and biochemistry at UW Madison, to starting a publishing company (Ginkgo Press) in 1993 in order to write the EAT SMART series of culinary travel guidebooks to foreign destinations—and ultimately begin leading culinary tours around the world. But the transition seems logical when a few more details are revealed. Joan Peterson, founding CHEW member, along with her daughter and business partner, Susan Chwae (also a CHEW member and its newsletter designer), will share their remarkable journeys into the culinary world.

To attend the meeting online via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81402369251?pwd=dVdXZjIxQ1c2WG9SUDF2ZGE3b01EQT09

Meeting ID: 814 0236 9251

Passcode: 510391