media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present:

“Beer Ghosts: In Search of Lost Hops and the Women Who Grew Them"

Presenter: Jennifer Jordan

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, 7 pm, Goodman Community Center, 149 Madison, WI

Water, malt, yeast, and hops: these are essential ingredients of beer. Hops, specifically, play an outsized role in determining its flavor and aroma. In her new book, Beer Ghosts: In Search of Lost Hops and the Women Who Grew Them, Jennifer Jordan takes us back to a brief but pivotal moment in the nineteenth century when Wisconsin produced much of the hops grown in the U.S. Yet those long-ago hops are not the only ghosts in Jordan’s story. Haunting the pages of her book are the tens of thousands of young women whose work at harvest time was key to the rise of the American beer industry. Using diaries, letters, and handwritten census records, Jordan has pieced together the story of the rise and fall of this once-vibrant industry, and the lives of the women who made it possible.

This presentation is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.chewwisconsin.com.

Jennifer Jordan is professor of sociology, urban studies, and history at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She is the author of Beer Ghosts: In Search of Lost Hops and the Women who Grew Them (University of Chicago Press, 2026), Edible Memory: The Lure of Heirloom Tomatoes and other Forgotten Foods (University of Chicago Press, 2015) and Structures of Memory: Understanding Urban Change in Berlin and Beyond (Stanford University Press, 2006) as well as numerous scholarly articles. She is currently working on a book about handweavers on the eve(s) of industrialization. She has been a Fulbright scholar and a senior scientist at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, among other fellowships.