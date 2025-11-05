media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) are pleased to announce:

"Coffee Basics: From Farm to Cup"

Speaker: Laura Salinger Johnson of JBC Coffee Roasters

Wed., Nov. 5, 7 pm, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison.

Ever wonder what the journey entails for your coffee from farm to cup? Come learn from a java expert about coffee growing at the farm level, exciting trends in coffee production and fermentation, tips for brewing a better cup of coffee, and much more in this in-depth coffee presentation. Coffee is not only a favorite American beverage but a product of passion for coffee growers and roasters alike.

This meeting, sponsored by the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), is free and open to the public. No registration necessary. For more information, visit chewwisconsin.com.

Laura Salinger Johnson spent the early 2000s as a freelance writer and editor working with the Madison Times Weekly Newspaper, Capital City Hues, Asian Wisconzine and eventually as the lead writer for Spectrum Magazine. She then joined ranks with her husband, JBC Coffee Roasters founder Michael Johnson, to help run JBC Coffee Roasters. She fell in love with the coffee industry and never looked back. With Michael now semi-retired, she leads a team of passionate coffee lovers helping share amazing coffees with the masses.

JBC Coffee Roasters is a six time Good Food Award winners and were named one of the best coffee roasters in the U.S. by Forbes and Gear Patrol with over 340 90 plus rated coffees at the Coffee Review.