media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) present: “The Culver’s Story,” presented by Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver.

7:00 PM, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Madisb

Craig Culver’s passion for food business started over 50 years ago when his parents bought their first restaurant. Modeling his mom and dad’s command of the kitchen and gracious, midwestern hospitality, Craig grew up serving guests and learning first hand about delicious, cooked-to-order food.

In 1984 came an idea for a restaurant that no one could resist. Craig and his family opened the first Culver’s Restaurant featuring ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard in their hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin. There are now over 970 Culver’s franchises across 26 states, plus over 45,000 team members.

Craig will tell anyone who asks that while his company is about food, Culver’s is actually a

“people place.” His business philosophy emphasizes always doing what’s right for guests and ensuring that they leave the restaurant happy every single time.

Craig retired as CEO in 2015 but is remains board chairman and continues to be the face and champion of the brand.

This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, see chewwisconsin.com.