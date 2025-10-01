media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) are pleased to announce:

Wednesday, October 1, 2025: “The Wisconsin Whey: Cheesemaking in the Driftless,” with presenters Keith Burrows, Leslie Damaso and Kristin Mitchell

The Driftless Region of Wisconsin is home to some of the nation’s most celebrated cheesemakers–artisans whose creations have earned hundreds of state, national, and international awards. Tonight’s panel discussion draws from a new book, The Wisconsin Whey, which offers an intimate look at some Dairyland’s top cheesemakers who are featured in it. From legends like Sid Cook of Carr Valley Cheese to innovators like Andy Hatch of Uplands Cheese, Wisconsin’s rock-star cheese artists span generations, backgrounds, and milk types–including cow, goat, sheep, and even buffalo. Some are fourth-generation artisans; others came to cheesemaking from careers in law, politics, or wine. Despite their diverse paths, they share a deep commitment to craft, quality, and community, fostering a rare spirit of collaboration in a competitive field. The book, and tonight’s panel discussion with several of its creators, honor not only award-winning cheeses but the stories, people, and place behind them.

Keith Burrows is a scientist and writer who has lived in the Driftless Area since 2007, and co-owner of the Republic of Letters bookstore in Mineral Point. Leslie Damaso is a Filipino-American singer, musician, visual artist, poet, writer, teacher and co-owner of Republic of Letters. Kristin Mitchell, an accomplished graphic designer with more than 30 years of experience, expanded her Mineral Point-based design business in 2011 by founding Little Creek Press, an independent publishing division dedicated to producing high-quality books of outstanding literary merit.

This meeting is free and open to the public. For more info, visit https://www.chewwisconsin.com/