media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) presents: “Kitchen Equipment: From Knives to New Trends,” by Keith Lepinski

Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 7:00 pm, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI 53704 (in-person only)

Keith Lepinski, long time employee and small equipment buyer for Orange Tree Imports of Madison, will provide an update on trends in kitchen equipment and what to consider when purchasing knives.

Orange Tree Imports has been in business for 49 years and has been named one of the 10 best kitchenware stores in the United States by FoodNetwork.com, in addition to being named Best of Madison multiple times.

This presentation is free and open to the public. For more info, see: www.chewwisconsin.com/