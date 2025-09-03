media release: The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) presents:

“From the Aegean to America’s Dairyland: A Taste of Greek Cuisine”

Presenter: Voula Kodoyianni

7 pm on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St, Madison.

Greek food is connected to the country's history, culture and geography. A classic Mediterranean cuisine based on frugality and the imaginative use of available ingredients, it's been introduced globally by the Greek diaspora. Tonight's speaker is Voula Kodoyianni, who grew up in Thessaloniki, Greece and came to Madison in the 80’s to do her Ph.D. in Biochemistry. She has been molecular biology research scientist at the UW- Madison and Chief Scientific Officer at GWC Technologies, and most recently is Global Product Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific. She is a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and the AGOC Ladies Philoptochos Society. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more info, visit https://www.chewwisconsin.com/