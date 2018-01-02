Coffee With a Cop
press release: The Central District Community Police Team hosts weekly “Coffee with a Cop” events at downtown coffee shops. These informal, one-on-one, chats are held every Tuesday at 10:00am to 11:00am at Madison Sourdough, 916 Williamson St., and 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Johnson Public House, 908 E. Johnson St. Officers attend all events unless significant incidents direct our resources elsewhere.
