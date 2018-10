3rd Saturday Contra Dance with live music by Thirsty Roots and calling by Roger Diggle. Grace Episcopal Church Guild Hall, 116 W. Washington Ave, Madison. 10/20. 7:30-10:30 pm, instruction offered at 7. $8/$5 students. Come alone or bring a partner or friends. More info at http://sprott.physics.wisc. edu/dances.htm or 608-692-3394.