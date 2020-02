press release: Cycle for Sight 2020 is an indoor ride on spinning bikes to raise money for the prevention, treatment and cure of blinding diseases. The ride is organized by the McPherson Eye Research Institute at UW-Madison.

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Locations: Princeton Club West (8080 Watts Rd, Madison), Capital Fitness (15 E. Butler, Madison), and the UW Natatorium (2000 Observatory Dr, Madison)

Times vary by location, beginning at 8:00 am

Registration fee: $15 per person, participants may register as individuals or form or join a team

Online registration deadline: Noon on Friday, March 6