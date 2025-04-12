Dane County Area Genealogical Society

media release: Join us Saturday, April 12 at 11a.m. for a casual coffee & chat! We will have light refreshments available.

Our discussion about our ancestors will center on the theme of “occupations.” Please bring a photograph or a memento to share - whether it’s a picture of your ancestor in uniform, a newspaper clipping about their business, or a map of their farm. We want to hear about all of it!

This event will be in person at the Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naseth Library on 415 W. Main Street in Madison. There is limited parking available.

Register for free here: https://dcags.org/event- 6117551

Questions? Contact outreach@dcags.org.