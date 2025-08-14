Dane County Area Genealogical Society

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Join us Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 10a.m. as DCAGS takes a tour of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Our group will meet with the new Genealogy Reference Librarian, Rebecca Hopman, and she will lead us through many of the collections WHS has to offer for any genealogist, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned researcher.

This event will be in person at the Wisconsin Historical Society on 816 State Street in Madison. Street parking and parking ramps available nearby.

Questions? Contact outreach@dcags.org.

