The weekly outdoor markets on Saturdays and Wednesdays on the Capitol Square are suspended for the time being. But the Dane County Farmers' Market is partnering with its vendors and the WhatsGood app to make local food available as the growing season ramps up. Sign up is at sourcewhatsgood.com (instructions can be found at the DCFM website), and it's a cart-based selection system; all vendors are paid via one transaction. However, do note you will need to find the individual vendors on pickup days to gather your items. Pickup slots are available 8 am-noon on Saturdays and 3-6 pm Wednesdays at the Alliant Energy Center's Willow Island. Make your selections by noon the prior day.