× Expand Dane County Farmers' Market Dane County Farmers' Market member Sue Vang smiles from behind her mask, as her son, Kongmeng, helps a customer with local food pickup.

media release: This December, the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM) will pilot hosting their successful weekly Wednesday Local Food Pick Ups inside of Pavilion 2 at the Alliant Energy Center.

Beginning on Wednesday, December 2, and continuing Wednesdays through December 16, the DCFM will be moving its successful Local Food Pick Ups from Willow Island to inside of Pavilion 2 at the Alliant Energy Center. Pavilion 2 will provide shelter for DCFM vendors while continuing to provide ample space for DCFM customers to drive through and have their pre-orders placed contactlessly into their vehicles by the DCFM vendors. The Wednesday Local Food Pick Up will operate from 3:30-5:30pm.

Our WhatsGood online store has special holiday hours! It will open Friday, November 27, at 10 am for pre-ordering for Wednesday, December 2. Expect your next e-news edition Friday morning with our vendor list, pick up details, and - as always - some tempting recipes. For all subsequent December Wednesday pick ups, our online store will open on Thursdays at 10 am.

“The DCFM remains committed to providing safe ways for patrons to purchase directly from family farmers and small food producers, “ says Market Manager Sarah Elliott, “and since April, we have found that the Local Food Pick Ups are a model that works!”

To participate in the Local Food Pick Ups, customers must pre-order their products via the DCFM’s online marketplace, powered by WhatsGood. Customers place just one order which includes as many of the participating DCFM members’ products that they wish to purchase. Customers will enter the Alliant Energy Center complex via the Rusk Ave. entrance. When customers come to Pavilion 2 to pick up their products, they do not leave their vehicles. It is an easy and efficient way to support local farmers.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health Madison Dane County and the Dane County Alliant Energy Center have been invaluable partners. The DCFM is grateful for their assistance and support in designing opportunities that are safe and uphold all public health guidelines.

"Dane County is incredibly proud to partner with the Dane County Farmers Market, recognizing now more than ever, how critical it is for our community to access fresh, locally grown foods," County Executive Joe Parisi said.

To stay up-to-date on market operations during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit

https://www.dcfm.org/fresh/ covid-19