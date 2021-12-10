ONLINE: DNR Public Hearing

media release: This is a public hearing on a permanent rule, Board Order WY-23-19, to revise chapters NR 102, 105, 106 and 219, relating to adding narrative surface water criteria with numeric thresholds for poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) including perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) for the purpose of protecting public health as well as revisions to the procedures in the Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (WPDES) permitting program to implement the new water quality criteria.

The public has the opportunity to testify at the hearing. To register and join the hearing online or by phone, use the information provided in the public hearing notice. Pre-registration is also available and is strongly encouraged if you plan to provide spoken comments during the hearing. To pre-register, either use the Zoom link or download and complete the fillable Hearing Appearance form and send it to DNR105PFASRule@wisconsin.gov.

Join this meeting by Zoom.

Join by phone: 1-312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 834 6816 3627

Hearing Documents:

Meghan Williams, MeghanC3.Williams@wisconsin.gov or 608-267-7654