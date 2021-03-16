ONLINE: DNR Public Hearing

media release: The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a series of public meetings to gather input for Wisconsin’s proposed 2021 migratory bird hunting season structures.

Virtual public meetings on the proposed 2021 season structure will be held March 16-18. The DNR invites the public to attend to learn more about the propels and to ask questions. The public can also provide feedback through the online input tool by March 19.

After public comments are collected, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will review the department’s season structure recommendations at its April 14 meeting.

“Because of COVID-19 restrictions on the 2020 spring surveys, the 2021 waterfowl seasons will be based on the 2019 continental waterfowl population estimates,” said Taylor Finger, DNR Migratory Game Bird Ecologist. “With average precipitation last fall and this winter in Wisconsin, we expect populations to remain stable in 2021. If we have favorable conditions this fall, hunters can expect good waterfowl hunting opportunities.”

The 2021 migratory bird hunting season public meetings will be held via Zoom. Those interested in attending are strongly encouraged to pre-register.

Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m.

Register To Join | Join By Phone: 312-626-6799, 84422556827#

Wednesday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Register To Join | Join By Phone: 312-626-6799, 89421089378#

Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m.

Register To Join | Join By Phone: 312-626-6799, 83080983073#

If you would like to provide input outside of a meeting or the online input tool, please submit written comments by email to Taylor.Finger@wisconsin.gov or Jeffrey.Williams@wisconsin.gov . Submit written comments by mail to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Taylor Finger or Jeff Williams

P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

To view and provide input on the 2021 waterfowl season options online, visit the DNR waterfowl hunting webpage here.