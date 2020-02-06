DNR Public Hearing

press release: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, February 06, 2020, State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 S. Webster St., Room: G09, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 (Dane County)

DNR Stakeholder Group for PFAS Rules

Contact: Meghan Williams, 608-267-7654

Detailed information: This is the first of a series of rule development meetings that the DNR will host as it develops proposed rule revisions affecting surface water, groundwater and drinking water. These meetings are intended to provide information and seek input on the development of revisions to select provisions of the Wisconsin Administrative Code. Tentative agenda topics include an overview of the administrative rules process, DNR's rulemaking authority, and a summary of each rule. The final agenda and any other materials will be available on the NR105, NR140, and NR809 rule pages in advance of the meetings. If you plan to attend this meeting in person, please RSVP to Meghan Williams as soon as possible.You may also participate via conference call. The call-in number and passcode will be available prior to the meeting.