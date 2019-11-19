DNR Public Hearing

press release: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Mount Horeb High School, 305 S. 8th St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572 (Dane County)

Public meeting on master plan revision for Blue Mound State Park

Contact: Phil Rynish, 608-266-5854

Detailed information: In March 2019, the DNR initiated the Blue Mound State Park master planning process with a public input opportunity. The input received at that time helped shape the management alternatives that the public can now review and comment on. A presentation will take place at 5:45 p.m. Information about Blue Mound State Park is available on the DNR website. In addition to the opportunities to offer input online or at public meetings, people may contact DNR Planner Phil Rynish, by email at phillip.rynish@wisconsin.gov, phone at 608-266-5854, or US mail at Phil Rynish, Wisconsin DNR, P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI, 53707-7921.