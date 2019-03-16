Dairyland Walkers Pie Walk

St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Middleton 7337 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 55362

press release: The public is invited to join the Dairyland Walkers on a guided 5K walk on Saturday, March 16. The walk will depart from St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, promptly at 2 pm, so arrive in plenty of time to register. The fee is $4.00, which includes a slice of Hubbard Avenue Diner pie after the walk. Contact Barb at lund_b@sbcglobal.net no less than two days prior to the walk in order to estimate the number of pies required. Visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.

St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Middleton 7337 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 55362
