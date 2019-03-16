Dairyland Walkers Pie Walk

press release: The public is invited to join the Dairyland Walkers on a guided 5K walk on Saturday, March 16. The walk will depart from St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, promptly at 2 pm, so arrive in plenty of time to register. The fee is $4.00, which includes a slice of Hubbard Avenue Diner pie after the walk. Contact Barb at lund_b@sbcglobal.net no less than two days prior to the walk in order to estimate the number of pies required. Visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.