press release: The weather hasn’t been that bad (so far), but spend some warm time on Saturday, January 11, at West Towne Mall walking with the Dairyland Walkers. Registration will be at Firestone Complete Auto Care, 7105 Mineral Point Road, Madison. Walkers may register anytime between 7:45 to 10:00 am, then proceed to the Food Court entrance to the mall to begin the 5K or 10K walk. Please do not leave your car at Firestone while doing the walk. Please finish the walk by noon. The fee is $3. Contact Terry at 608-849-5702 or tgwendt@tds.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info. Heads up: Madison will be the site of a walking convention in 2021!