press release: On Saturday, November 16, the Dairyland Walkers will sponsor a walk emphasizing Armed Forces veterans sites. There will be a 10K walk, plus a shorter version. Registration will be in the lobby of the Best Western Premier Park Hotel, 22 S. Carroll St. on the Square in Madison. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 9:30 and 11:00 am. Directions and maps will be provided. The walk will include veterans’ sites including the upper level of the state Capitol and the Veterans Museum. The walk will end at the Plaza Tavern on N. Henry St. for those wishing to visit and have lunch. The fee is $3 for volkssporting credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Contact Jerry at 608-695-6449 or jpatw4@gmail.com or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.