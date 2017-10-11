press release:

Melanie Radzicki McManus: The author will be discussing her book “Thousand Miler: Adventures Hiking the Ice Age Trail” at the monthly meeting of the Dairyland Walkers on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The meeting will be held in the basement of the Hody Bar & Grill, 1914 Aurora Street, Middleton, starting at 6:30 pm. Melanie has hiked all over the world including in Wales, Iceland, Spain, China, etc. She has received numerous awards for her travel writing including the Lowell Thomas gold and grand awards. For more info, contact Karen at 608-244-6583.